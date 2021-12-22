Chennaiyin, Kerala Blasters renew southern ISL rivalry

Chennai :

Chennaiyin was in cruise mode for most parts of the Odisha FC fixture, although the victory scoreline of 2-1 may not suggest so. Kerala Blasters, which is currently on a five-match unbeaten streak, shocked table-topper Mumbai City FC with a 3-0 demolition in its previous contest. CFC (11 points off 6 games) will leap to second on the table with a triumph, while KBFC (9 points off 6 games) will move above its neighbour with a positive result.





Chennaiyin head coach Bozidar Bandovic is wary of the threat that Kerala Blasters possesses, but said in the pre-game press conference that the key focus is on his team. “Kerala secured a good win a couple of days ago and has a good style of play. Like every other team, it has strong individuals who we need to take care of. As you can see, all the matches are very tough. So, we need to look at ourselves,” Bandovic told reporters. “We have done well in most of the games that we have played so far. Considering the way in which the team was set up [in the off-season] in short notice, we have been performing well. But, we can get better and improve,” added Bandovic.





‘I am on a one-year contract’





Montenegrin tactician Bandovic stated that he is currently on a short-term deal with two-time ISL winner CFC. “For the next season, I don’t have a contract. I have signed up only for this season. My [current] contract runs out at the end of March [2022]. Regarding next season, we will see,” said Bandovic.





Chennaiyin’s ISL 8 second-half fixtures





Vs Hyderabad FC in Fatorda on January 13; vs NorthEast United FC in Fatorda on January 22; vs Bengaluru FC in Bambolim on January 26; vs SC East Bengal in Vasco on February 2; vs Mumbai City FC in Fatorda on February 6; vs FC Goa in Vasco on February 10; vs Kerala Blasters FC in Vasco on February 15; vs ATK Mohun Bagan in Vasco on February 21; vs Odisha FC in Vasco on February 26; vs Jamshedpur FC in Vasco on March 3