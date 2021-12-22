SA pacer Nortje to miss India Test series

The CSA added: “He (Nortje) has unfortunately not recovered adequately for the expected Test match bowling loads and is currently consulting with specialists to manage and advise on his recovery. No replacement will be brought in.
Johannesburg: South Africa pace bowler Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the three-match Test series against India, which begins with the Boxing Day fixture at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on December 26. Cricket South Africa posted a squad update on social media on Tuesday, saying in a statement: “Anrich Nortje has been ruled out of the 3-match #BetwayTestSeries due to a persistent injury.” The CSA added: “He (Nortje) has unfortunately not recovered adequately for the expected Test match bowling loads and is currently consulting with specialists to manage and advise on his recovery. No replacement will be brought in.” Nortje, who has so far played 12 Tests and has taken 47 wickets in 21 innings, is one of the most feared bowlers in the world at the moment.
Conversations