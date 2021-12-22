Time to Raid- Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 begins today in a bio-secure environment in Bengaluru

Chennai :

Tournament organiser Mashal Sports had been thrown into a challenging situation by none other than the COVID-19 pandemic, but ‘Super Tackled’ the obstacle albeit by taking time. After recharging its batteries following a ‘Time Out’ that lasted almost two years, Pro Kabaddi is back with something out of the ordinary.





In a first, an entire edition – PKL 2021-22 – will take place at a venue other than an indoor stadium. The Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel, where the bio-secure bubble has been set up, will hold all matches of PKL Season 8 that will run between December 22 and February 26.





Pro Kabaddi has pulled out all stops such as barring spectator entry to make the eighth edition a success. It is learnt from sources that journalists – only those invited – would be confined to a glass room at one corner of the arena. Considering the fact that the organiser was unable to host the traditionally annual competition in 2020 due to the coronavirus, the stringent regulations which are in place are understandable.





But, nothing changes for the men who matter – players and coaches – as the coveted Pro Kabaddi trophy is up for grabs. Defending champion Bengal Warriors has retained the talismanic raiding combination of Maninder Singh and Mohammad Esmaeil Nabibakhsh while PKL 7 losing finalist Dabang Delhi has a heady mix of youngsters and veterans.





PKL 6 victor Bengaluru Bulls will once again turn to Pawan Kumar Sehrawat for inspiration, with Gujarat Giants banking on a steely defensive unit that is headed by Sunil Kumar. Three-time title-winner Patna Pirates will have an onerous task in the absence of Pardeep Narwal, who would hope to guide his new employer UP Yoddha to its maiden crown. Serving as a treat to the eyes, legends Rakesh Kumar and Anup Kumar will manage Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan respectively for a second successive season from the sidelines.





Tamil Thalaivas has shelled out big money for youth in a new-look squad, with its southern rival Telugu Titans bolstering its raiding department with the acquisition of Rohit Kumar.





Eager to bring back the glory days, former champions Jaipur Pink Panthers and U Mumba would look to turn the heat on their opponents.