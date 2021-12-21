Covid update: Premier League reports 90 new cases

London :

A total of 90 new positive cases for Covid-19 from 20 clubs have been reported by the English Premier League, over two times the previous highest weekly record.





One week ago, the English top-flight football league confirmed that 3,805 players and club staff were tested for Covid-19 between December 6 and December 12, among which 42 new positive cases were recorded.

The League has reverted to its emergency measures since then and has increased testing of players and club staff to daily Lateral Flow and twice-weekly PCR tests, having previously carried out Lateral Flow testing twice a week, Xinhua reports. "The League can today confirm that between Monday 13 December and Sunday 19 December, a record 12,345 Covid-19 tests were administered on players and club staff. Of these, there were 90 new positive cases," read a statement released on Monday evening.

Several fixtures have been postponed as many clubs have been suffering from the outbreaks of Covid-19. But the Premier League insisted that they would "continue the current fixture schedule where safely possible" after the 20 clubs held a meeting on Monday.

The League also confirmed that 84 per cent of the players have received at least one vaccination dose.