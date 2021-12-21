SA-India Test series behind closed doors

Johannesburg :

South Africa reported a record number of daily COVID-19 cases last week, in a fourth wave which is believed to be largely caused by the Omicron variant. “Regrettably, CSA wishes to inform the most ardent fans of cricket as well as all sports lovers that owing to the increasing COVID cases around the world, and the fourth wave locally, the two cricketing bodies have taken a joint decision to protect the players and the tour by not making tickets available,” the CSA said in a statement.





“This decision was taken in order to avoid any breaches that could compromise the tour from a COVID-risk perspective and to also maintain a hazard-free bubble environment,” it added. The series will take place amid the rising threat of COVID-19 cases following the emergence of the Omicron variant last month.





On Sunday, the CSA postponed the remaining round of four-day franchise series, the country’s premier domestic competition, as a precautionary measure. India, which landed in South Africa last Friday, is staying in a resort (Irene Lodge) that is entirely booked for the visitor by CSA to ensure a strict bio-bubble is maintained.





“At this stage, we would like to remind all cricket fans that the tour and the matches will be broadcast on SuperSport and SABC platforms.” Pholetsi Moseki, CSA’s acting chief executive officer, said that the decision was arrived at after a lot of deliberation.