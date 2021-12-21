U-19 cricket: Tamil Nadu calls the shots

Chennai :

Opting to field first, Tamil Nadu restricted Himachal Pradesh to 170 with leg-spinner VS Karthick Manikandan taking 5 for 32 and medium pacer A Mohammed Tibiyan scalping 4 for 26.





Himachal Pradesh skipper Vaibhav S Kalta emerged the highest scorer with 70 runs (134b, 8x4, 2x6). The other batter to make a significant contribution was Amanpreet V Singh who hit 41.





In reply, Tamil Nadu reached 118 for no loss with captain R Vimal Khumar unbeaten on 83 (116b, 15x4). His opening partner B Sachin was not out on 35.





BRIEF SCORES: Himachal Pradesh 170 in 51.4 overs (Amanpreet V Singh 41, Vaibhav S Kalta 70, A Mohammed Tibiyan 4/26, VS Karthick Manikandan 5/32) vs Tamil Nadu 118/0 in 36 overs (R Vimal Khumar 83*)