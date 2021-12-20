IndvsSA : Cheteshwar Pujara 'getting into the groove' ahead of 1st Test

Centurion :

South Africa and India will lock horns in the three-match Test series before the two sides meet in the limited-overs format. The Test series begins on December 26.





"Getting into the groove," Pujara shared pictures from training sessions on Koo. The Indian Test squad arrived in Johannesburg, South Africa on Thursday and began preparation for South Africa two days after their arrival.





Rohit Sharma will be missing the upcoming Test series after the hamstring injury and Priyank Panchal was named as the replacement. Meanwhile, the All-India Senior selection committee on Saturday named KL Rahul as vice-captain for the upcoming 3-match Test series against South Africa.



