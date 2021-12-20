Just wasn't able to finish it, says world championships silver medallist Srikanth

Madrid :

Singapore's Loh Kean Yew defeated Kidambi in the final 21-15, 22-20. The match lasted for 43 minutes. Srikanth credited his opponent for keeping up the pressure all through the match.





"I had my chances in both games. I had a healthy lead in the opening game. Overall, I just wasn't able to finish it, but he played very well. Sometimes these things happen. I tried to stay in the match, and it worked in the second game," the Badminton World Federation's (BWF) website quoted Srikanth as saying. This is the first time that a men's player from Singapore has won gold at the BWF World Championships.





Srikanth recalled his previous clash with Loh Kean Yew and said the player from Singapore has taken his game a level up. "Last time I played him was four years ago, that's a very long time. He has matured as a player, and he did very well," said Kidambi.





Coming to the final match, the 12th-seeded Indian came out all guns blazing and took an early 9-3 lead, but Yew bounced back, winning the first game 21-15. Srikanth was left with all to do in the second game if he wanted to keep his hopes alive of walking away with a gold medal.





Yew carried on with his momentum and he wrapped up the match in straight games.