TN’s Manav named in India squad for U-19 WC

New Delhi :

Tamil Nadu’s highly rated allrounder Manav Parakh received a call-up to the squad. Four-time winner India is clubbed with South Africa, Ireland and Uganda in Group B.





Dhull’s appointment was on expected lines as he was also named captain for the upcoming Asia Cup, to be held in the UAE from December 23.





Dhull will have Andhra’s SK Rasheed as his deputy for the premier tournament in the Caribbean.





The 14th edition of the tournament will see 16 teams competing for the trophy across 48 matches.





India is the most successful team having won the title four times -- 2000, 2008, 2012 and 2018.





India squad: Yash Dhull (captain), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, SK Rasheed (vice-captain), Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Aneeshwar Gautam, Dinesh Bana (wk), Aaradhya Yadav (wk), Raj Angad Bawa, Manav Parakh, Kaushal Tambe, RS Hangargekar, Vasu Vats, Vicky Ostwal, Ravikumar, Garv Sangwan