Tamil Nadu out of senior men’s hockey

Tamil Nadu bowed out of the Senior Men’s National Hockey Championship after suffering a shootout heartbreak against Maharashtra in the quarter-finals in Pune on Saturday.
Chennai: Hockey Maharashtra edged out Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 2-0 in the shootout to seal a spot in the last-four stage. The Round-of-8 fixture had ended 2-2 in regulation time. The in-form S Karthi (46’ & 48’) struck twice within a span of three minutes in the final quarter for Tamil Nadu, while Pratap Kishanrao Shinde (8’) and skipper Taleb Shah (60’) made it to the scorecard for Maharashtra. It was Taleb’s strike in the final minute of normal time that forced a shootout in the knockout contest.
Conversations