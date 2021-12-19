IndvsSA: Our fast bowlers are our strength, says Cheteshwar Pujara

Johannesburg :

India and South Africa will clash in the three-match Test series before the two sides meet in the limited-overs format. The Test series begins on December 26. The team has reached Johannesburg on Friday and have already started preparing for the Boxing Day Test.

"Our fast bowlers have been the difference between the two sides whenever we have played abroad. If you look at the Australia series, even if you look at the England series, we have done exceptionally well as a bowling unit and I am sure that will be the case even in South Africa," Pujara was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

"Our fast bowlers are our strength and I hope that they will be able to utilise these conditions and give us 20 wickets in every Test match," he added.

Last month, India defeated New Zealand in the Test series 1-0 and the right-handed batsman feels this is the best opportunity for the squad to clinch the series in South Africa.

"The good thing is we played a couple of Test matches in India. So most of the guys are in touch, and when it comes to preparation, the support staff has been excellent. They have been supporting us well and we have five or six days more before we head into the first Test," said Pujara.

"I am sure there is enough time for us to prepare and guys are looking forward to this series. This is the best opportunity for us to win our first series in South Africa. So all of us are looking forward to it," he added.