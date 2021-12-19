Ashes, 2nd Test: Australia take out Hameed after setting a target of 468 for England

Adelaide :

Australia's quest of winning the second Ashes Test at the Adelaide Oval became stronger after taking out Haseeb Hameed for a duck on day four of the match. At tea, England is 20/1 in eight overs with Rory Burns (batting 16) and Dawid Malan (batting 4) at the crease, still needing 448 for an improbable win.





After declaring with a lead of 467, Australia took only 12 balls to take out England's first wicket. Hameed was the first to fall for a duck, gloving a ball behind keeper Alex Carey that bounced off a length from Jhye Richardson.





Burns and Malan survived till tea break but England still needs to bat for four sessions to avoid Australia from going 2-0 up in the five-match series.





Earlier, Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne notched up half-centuries to help Australia recover from 55/4 to reach 230/9 and swell the lead beyond 450 in the process. Head began by smashing past Chris Woakes for four and then pulled for two through mid-wicket to bring up a half-century at his home ground.





In the next over, Head went for a pull against Ollie Robinson, only for a brilliant diving effort from Ben Stokes at deep mid-wicket to send the left-hander back to the pavilion.





Labuschagne continued to march and reached his half-century with a single through square leg off Robinson for the second time in the match. In the next over, Labuschagne fell as he slog-swept straight to deep mid-wicket off Malan.





Joe Root's arm ball was chopped on the stumps by Alex Carey. Richardson and Mitchell slammed a six each but when the duo got out in successive overs, Australia declared their innings for the second time in the match, ending England's agony on the field.





Brief Scores: Australia 473/9 dec in 150.4 overs and 230/9 dec in 61 overs (Travis Head 51, Marnus Labuschagne 51; Joe Root 2/27, Dawid Malan 2/33) vs England 236 all out in 84.1 overs and 20/1 in eight overs (Rory Burns 16 not out, Jhye Richardson 1/8). England needs 448 runs to win.