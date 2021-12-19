Sun, Dec 19, 2021

IPL 2022: Lucknow franchise appoints Gambhir as mentor

Published: Dec 19,202102:37 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir was on Saturday appointed mentor of the new Lucknow franchise for the Indian Premier League 2022 season.

Gautam Gambhir
Gautam Gambhir
New Delhi:
Gambhir, who is also a member of the parliament, had captained Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles – in 2012 and 2014 – during his playing days. “Thanks a lot to Dr (Sanjiv) Goenka and the RPSG Group for presenting me this wonderful opportunity in their setup,” Gambhir, a vital player of India’s 2011 World Cup-winning squad, said in a statement.

“The fire to win a contest still burns bright inside me and the desire to leave a winner’s legacy still kicks me 24x7. I will not be contesting for a dressing room but for the spirit and soul of Uttar Pradesh,” added Gambhir. Owner of the yet-to-be-named franchise, Sanjiv Goenka welcomed Gambhir to the Lucknow family. “Gautam has an impeccable career record. I respect his cricketing mind and look forward to working with him,” said Goenka.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations