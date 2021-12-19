IPL 2022: Lucknow franchise appoints Gambhir as mentor

New Delhi :

Gambhir, who is also a member of the parliament, had captained Kolkata Knight Riders to two IPL titles – in 2012 and 2014 – during his playing days. “Thanks a lot to Dr (Sanjiv) Goenka and the RPSG Group for presenting me this wonderful opportunity in their setup,” Gambhir, a vital player of India’s 2011 World Cup-winning squad, said in a statement.





“The fire to win a contest still burns bright inside me and the desire to leave a winner’s legacy still kicks me 24x7. I will not be contesting for a dressing room but for the spirit and soul of Uttar Pradesh,” added Gambhir. Owner of the yet-to-be-named franchise, Sanjiv Goenka welcomed Gambhir to the Lucknow family. “Gautam has an impeccable career record. I respect his cricketing mind and look forward to working with him,” said Goenka.