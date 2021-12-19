WFI prez slaps over-aged wrestler at U-15 Nationals

Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh courted a controversy at the Under-15 Nationals in Ranchi when he slapped a grappler, who insisted on competing after getting disqualified for being over-aged.
New Delhi:
The incident happened on the concluding day of the tournament – Friday – when the disqualified wrestler from Uttar Pradesh started misbehaving with the president, who lost his cool after a while. Interestingly, the wrestler trains at an academy in Gonda which belongs to the WFI president.
“The wrestler wanted a favour from the president since he was from UP and from his centre. But, the president wants to root out age-related corruption, so did not let him compete,” WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar told PTI. “We actually disqualified 60 to 70 over-aged wrestlers from the competition and he was one of them.”
