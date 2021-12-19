Thalaivas coach Udaya Kumar exudes confidence ahead of PKL

Chennai :

Tamil Thalaivas has nothing but wooden spoons to show for dire performances since its Pro Kabaddi League debut in 2017. Thalaivas, which was inducted into Pro Kabaddi in the fifth edition four years ago, holds the ignominy of finishing at the foot of the table for three successive campaigns. Following an extended period of suffering, the management decided to start with a clean slate ahead of PKL Season 8 that got delayed by a year owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thalaivas has once again put its trust in noted coach J Udaya Kumar, who had replaced Edachery Bhaskaran at the helm midway through Pro Kabaddi 2019. After meticulous planning, the franchise has set up a youthful yet talented squad which is largely occupied by unproven commodity. Barring captain PO Surjeet Singh, son of the soil K Prapanjan and lanky raider Manjeet, the Thalaivas contingent doesn’t boast of massive PKL experience. The selection calls did raise a few eyebrows but head coach Udaya Kumar exuded confidence and said that Thalaivas would come up with an impressive show in Pro Kabaddi 2021-22, scheduled to be hosted in Bengaluru from December 22.





EXCERPTS FROM A DT NEXT INTERACTION





On opting for a squad filled with youngsters





We began the ground work for Pro Kabaddi Season 8 about a year ago. The management and I decided to release all the senior players from our PKL 7 squad. Many in-form players were retained by their respective franchises for the upcoming season, so it was difficult to purchase experienced guys at the auction. Ahead of the auction, we scouted players from every nook and corner of the country, and invited them for trials. We identified their potential, finalised our list and picked the right guys at the auction. That is how our team began to take shape.





On whether the young squad can handle the pressure of a big-ticket event like Pro Kabaddi





I have no doubt. I have prior experience of assembling a Pro Kabaddi team with young players. Have a look at guys like Rahul Chaudhari, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Sukesh Hegde and K Prapanjan, who I had picked as youngsters in the early years of the PKL. All of them went on to prove their worth. I have never faced problems while training a young team. I trust all my players at Thalaivas to get the job done.





On the pre-season preparation in the build-up to PKL 8





The team has been functioning like a well-oiled machine. There are no problems. Everyone is happy with the way we have been training. Usually, a 12-team Pro Kabaddi goes on for about three months. But, this season will run for only 60-odd days. We will have a match every two or three days, so fitness of the players is of paramount importance. We focussed only on fitness during our first camp. In the second and third camps, we worked on technicalities, tactics and strategies. As most of the players in our team are youngsters, the job has been easy. We now have a fully-fit squad.





On club captain and veteran PO Surjeet Singh





Surjeet is our most experienced defender. He has played in a number of major competitions. He has the ability to control the defensive unit and has great knowledge of the game. He also possesses the quality of getting the best out of his teammates. As a player, he is well disciplined. I am confident that he will lead the team in a successful manner.





On the lead raiding combination of K Prapanjan and Manjeet





We took into account the quality they bring to the table. Prapanjan was a part of the title-winning team (Bengal Warriors) in the last season. He has played in top-level tournaments. Manjeet is one for the future. He has all the makings to become one of the best raiders in the next generation.





On the team’s goals for the eighth edition of Pro Kabaddi





We had the money to do a big-money signing at the auction, but we decided against depending on one star player. I didn’t wany my team to depend on just one player. Having picked an all-round team, the primary objective is to qualify for the play-offs. I am optimistic about achieving that target. My team has the ability to deliver a successful campaign.