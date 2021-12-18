Sat, Dec 18, 2021

Cricket-England all out for 236 in second test v Australia

Published: Dec 18,202104:09 PM by PTI

Mitchell Starc (4-37) and Nathan Lyon (3-58) claimed the bulk of the wickets for Australia who are 1-0 up in the five-test series.

Australia vs England: Mitchell Starc and Michael Neser with teammates (Image Courtesy: Reuters)
Adelaide:
England were all out for 236 replying to Australia's first innings total of 473-9 declared on day three of the second Ashes test on Saturday.

Dawid Malan top-scored for the touring side with a patient 80, while skipper Joe Root scored 62.

