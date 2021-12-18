Australia seizes control of second Ashes Test

Adelaide :

Marnus Labuschagne became the first player to hit three centuries in Day/Night Tests while captain Steve Smith missed out on a ton on Friday as Australia strangled England with a powerful total of 473 for 9 declared in the second Ashes match.





Labuschagne made 103 (305 balls, 8 fours) and Smith scored 93 (201 balls, 12 fours, 1 six) before Australia’s tailenders – Mitchell Starc (39 not out off 39 balls, 5 fours) and debutant Michael Neser (35 off 24 balls, 5 fours, 1 six) – knocked off some quick runs against England’s worn-out bowlers.





England limped to 17 for 2 in 8.4 overs – still trailing by 456 runs – before a massive flash of lightning took the players off the field and brought an early close to the second day’s play. Neser got a wicket off his second ball in Test cricket when he had Haseeb Hameed (6) caught at mid-on.





Starc had Rory Burns (4) caught in the slips off a delivery which went across the left-hander and took the shoulder of the bat.





Smith and Alex Carey (51 off 107 balls, 5 fours) combined in a 91-run sixth-wicket stand before Anderson removed both batters in successive overs. Earlier in the day, England took three wickets during the first session after Australia resumed on 221/2. Labuschagne, resuming on 95, edged James Anderson to third man for four to record the sixth century.