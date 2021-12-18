Injured Rohit and Jadeja begin rehabilitation at NCA

India white-ball captain Rohit Sharma and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja have started their rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy here after being ruled out of the upcoming Test series in South Africa due to injuries.
The senior duo was seen at the NCA with the India Under-19 team in a social media post. Rohit, who was named ODI skipper last week replacing Virat Kohli, was to travel to South Africa as vice-captain of the Test team but suffered a hamstring injury at training.
His expected recovery time is between three to four weeks. Jadeja has been ruled out of the South Africa tour due to a knee injury which he sustained during the home New Zealand Test series.
