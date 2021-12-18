Injured Rohit and Jadeja begin rehabilitation at NCA

Bangalore :





The senior duo was seen at the NCA with the India Under-19 team in a social media post. Rohit, who was named ODI skipper last week replacing Virat Kohli, was to travel to South Africa as vice-captain of the Test team but suffered a hamstring injury at training.





His expected recovery time is between three to four weeks. Jadeja has been ruled out of the South Africa tour due to a knee injury which he sustained during the home New Zealand Test series.

