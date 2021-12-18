Asian Men’s Hockey: India inches closer to semis

Vice-captain Harmanpreet Singh scored a brace as India defeated arch-rival Pakistan 3-1 here on Friday to register its second consecutive win and virtually qualify for the semi-finals of the Asian Champions Trophy men’s hockey tournament.
Dhaka: Harmanpreet (8th & 53rd minute) converted two penalty corners while comeback man Akashdeep Singh, who couldn’t make it to the Tokyo Olympics squad, found the net from a field effort in the 42nd minute. Pakistan’s lone goal was scored by Junaid Manzoor in the 45th minute. India notched up its second win after its 9-0 drubbing of Bangladesh while Pakistan (1 point) is still winless. India leads the table with seven points from three matches and will take on Japan in its last round-robin fixture on Sunday.
