Warner, Labuschagne thwart England on Day 1

Adelaide :

Opener David Warner fell 5 runs short of his century but Marnus Labuschagne remained on course for a hundred as they put Australia, which is missing regular skipper Pat Cummins, in a strong position against England at stumps on the first day of the Day/Night second Ashes Test on Thursday.





Australia finished on 221 for 2 despite being jolted before the start of the match, with Cummins forced out after being identified as a close contact of a positive COVID-19 case. With five overs remaining in the day, Jos Buttler dropped a regulation catch off the bowling of James Anderson to offer a reprieve to Labuschagne, who remained unbeaten on 95 (275 balls, 7 fours) at close of play.





Buttler, who took an outstanding diving catch to dismiss opening batter Marcus Harris (3), had spilled a tougher chance behind the stumps when Labuschagne was on 21. Australia’s stand-in skipper Steve Smith was on 18 as he became his country’s third captain – after Tim Paine and Cummins – in the last three Tests.





England dominated the first session with the pink ball although it blew two reviews while trying to get Warner, who made 95 (167 balls, 11 fours), dismissed.