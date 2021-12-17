Mercedes withdraws appeal of F1 season finale

Dutchman Verstappen passed Hamilton to win his first world championship, denying the Briton a record eighth title.
Abu Dhabi: Mercedes on Thursday withdrew its appeal of the Formula One 2021 season finale, in which Lewis Hamilton lost the championship to Red Bull’s Max Verstappen. Mercedes had filed two protests after Sunday’s race, which were dismissed, and then asked for reconsideration at the International Court of Appeal. The team was protesting over the use of the safety car following a crash with five laps remaining in the Abu Dhabi GP. Hamilton had nearly a 12-second lead with Verstappen in second when the crash brought out the yellow flag. Verstappen pitted for fresh tyres while Hamilton stayed on track as the race resumed with one lap remaining. Dutchman Verstappen passed Hamilton to win his first world championship, denying the Briton a record eighth title.
