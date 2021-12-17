Fri, Dec 17, 2021

Senior Men’s Hockey: TN enters quarter-finals

Published: Dec 17,202103:56 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu finished top of Pool A with two wins from as many fixtures and booked its berth in the last-eight stage.

Representative image
Representative image
Chennai: Tamil Nadu progressed to the Senior Men’s National Hockey Championship quarter-finals following a resounding 11-0 victory over Himachal Pradesh in its second and final Pool A match in Pune on Thursday. Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu finished top of Pool A with two wins from as many fixtures and booked its berth in the last-eight stage. S Karthi (9’, 11’, 37’, 39’ & 43’) picked up from where he left off, finding the back of the net five times against Hockey Himachal. It is to be recalled that Karthi scored three goals in Tamil Nadu’s 7-0 win over Telangana. Sundarapandi (29’, 35’ & 47’) joined the party with a hat-trick while GM Pruthvi (33’), P Shanmugam (42’) and S Silver Stalin (53’) also made it to the scorecard.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations