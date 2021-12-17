Senior Men’s Hockey: TN enters quarter-finals

Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu finished top of Pool A with two wins from as many fixtures and booked its berth in the last-eight stage.
Chennai: Tamil Nadu progressed to the Senior Men’s National Hockey Championship quarter-finals following a resounding 11-0 victory over Himachal Pradesh in its second and final Pool A match in Pune on Thursday. Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu finished top of Pool A with two wins from as many fixtures and booked its berth in the last-eight stage. S Karthi (9’, 11’, 37’, 39’ & 43’) picked up from where he left off, finding the back of the net five times against Hockey Himachal. It is to be recalled that Karthi scored three goals in Tamil Nadu’s 7-0 win over Telangana. Sundarapandi (29’, 35’ & 47’) joined the party with a hat-trick while GM Pruthvi (33’), P Shanmugam (42’) and S Silver Stalin (53’) also made it to the scorecard.
Conversations