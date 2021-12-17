U-19 cricket: Maharashtra thrashes Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

Maharashtra defeated Tamil Nadu by 10 wickets on the penultimate day of the Cooch Behar Trophy (Men’s Under-19) Elite Group C four-day fixture at the CK Pithawala Ground in Surat on Wednesday. Maharashtra bowled Tamil Nadu out for 191 in the second innings after the latter began the third day’s play at 9 without loss. The Maharashtra team cruised to its victory target of 61 in just 8.5 overs, with opener Arshin Kulkarni (45 not out) doing bulk of the scoring.





BRIEF SCORES: Tamil Nadu 195 & 191 in 82 overs (A Badrinath 68, K Om Nitin 25, Abhishek Nishad 3/47, Digvijay Patil 2/9) lost to Maharashtra 326 & 65/0 in 8.5 overs (Arshin Kulkarni 45*); Points: Maharashtra 7(20); TN 0(8)