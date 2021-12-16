Skipper Gyanendra Malla sacked, Lamichhane made new captain of Nepal

Kathmandu :

The cricket's association's governing body decided not to offer central contracts to the duo along with fast bowler Sompal Kami and Kamal Singh Airee for the first six months of 2022 for allegedly violating the body's code of conduct.





"The four will not be given central contracts as suggested by a probe committee formed by CAN for violating the players' code of conduct." said CAN president Chatur Bahadur Chand said on Wednesday.





Local media said Malla and the other three had expressed their dissatisfaction at the grading and central contract of national cricketers from April to December in an interview with an online news portal. CAN had then formed a committee to look into the incident and the players were asked for clarification.





The six-member probe committee headed by acting secretary Prashant Bikram Malla recommended action against the four cricketers arguing that the clarification was unsatisfactory, said a report in The Kathmandu Post.





The board decided to punish the players as they were not allowed to make any statement to the media in ways to bring the game, ACC, ICC, board, or its office-bearers into disrepute.





The CAN said the players were punished because they went to the media instead of raising their grievances with CAN.