Thu, Dec 16, 2021

India to meet Pakistan in its Women’s World Cup opener

Published: Dec 16,202105:11 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

India will open its campaign against Pakistan in the Women’s ODI World Cup that begins in New Zealand on March 4, 2022.

Representative image
Representative image
Dubai:
India will meet Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Tauranga on March 6 while host New Zealand will face the West Indies in the opener at the same venue on March 4.

A total of 31 matches will be played across 31 days in six cities – Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin, Hamilton, Tauranga and Wellington.

The tournament will be hosted in the league format, where all eight teams will face each other once, at the end of which the top-four will qualify for the semi-finals.

India’s fixtures: Pakistan in Tauranga on Mar 6; New Zealand in Hamilton on Mar 10; West Indies in Hamilton on Mar 12; England in Tauranga on Mar 16; Australia in Auckland on Mar 19; Bangladesh in Hamilton on Mar 22; South Africa in Christchurch on Mar 27

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations