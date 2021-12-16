India to meet Pakistan in its Women’s World Cup opener

Dubai :

India will meet Pakistan at the Bay Oval in Tauranga on March 6 while host New Zealand will face the West Indies in the opener at the same venue on March 4.





A total of 31 matches will be played across 31 days in six cities – Auckland, Christchurch, Dunedin, Hamilton, Tauranga and Wellington.





The tournament will be hosted in the league format, where all eight teams will face each other once, at the end of which the top-four will qualify for the semi-finals.





India’s fixtures: Pakistan in Tauranga on Mar 6; New Zealand in Hamilton on Mar 10; West Indies in Hamilton on Mar 12; England in Tauranga on Mar 16; Australia in Auckland on Mar 19; Bangladesh in Hamilton on Mar 22; South Africa in Christchurch on Mar 27