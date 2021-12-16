AB de Villiers, Graeme Smith accused of prejudicial conduct

Johannesburg :

According to ‘ESPNcricinfo’, a 235-page final report submitted by SJN commission head Dumisa Ntsebeza has accused CSA administration, former captain and current director Smith, current head coach Mark Boucher and former batter de Villiers of unfairly discriminating against black players.





However, de Villiers, a much-admired figure who recently retired, denied the charge.





The report has recommended the appointment of a permanent ombudsman to deal with race and gender-based complaints in South Africa cricket.