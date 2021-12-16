Asian Men’s Hockey: India crushes host Bangladesh

Bangalore :

Dilpreet (12’, 22’ & 45’) scored three field goals while Jarmanpreet Singh (33’ & 43’) netted a brace from penalty-corner situations.





Lalit Upadhyay (28’) struck the third goal when he deflected in a variation from Harmanpreet Singh’s flick following a penalty corner. Akashdeep Singh (54’) also found the back of the net from a field effort before Mandeep Mor (55’) hit his debut goal for the country from a set-piece.





If that wasn’t enough, Harmanpreet perfectly converted India’s 13th penalty corner in the 57th minute. The Manpreet Singh-led India had drawn 2-2 against Korea in its continental tournament-opener on Tuesday.