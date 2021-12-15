Sr Men's Hockey Nationals: Unbeaten Hockey Karnataka, Chandigarh enter quarterfinals

Chennai :

In one-sided encounters, Hockey Karnataka routed Hockey Arunachal 14-0 to top Pool-C and later Chandigarh scored a record-breaking 23-0 win over hapless Tripura Hockey in Pool-E. Both teams topped their pools with 9 points and joined Hockey Punjab in the knockout stage.

Hockey Karnataka was led by a 3-goal effort by skipper Mohd. Raheel (8th, 51st, 53rd). Hockey Karnataka had 9 players contribute to the scoreline which included a brace each by Harish Mutgar (4th & 47th), Manikanth Bejawad (23rd, 54th) and Pavan Madivalar (32nd, 58th). Others getting on the scoresheet were, Shamanth Cs (2nd), Kumar Yathish B (5th), Likhith Bm (15th), Somanna Bp (24th), Bharath K R (34th). Hockey Arunachal finished winless in their 3 matches.

In another match of the same pool, Le Puduccherry completed their engagements with a 5-1 over Hockey Jammu & Kashmir. A brace by Arun Kumar (38th, 59th) gave him the distinction of highest scorer in Pool-C taking his tally to six goals.

The win gave Le Puducherry (6 points) and second place in the pool, while Hockey Jammu and Kashmir (3 points) lost their second game.

In another match, Chandigarh offered a goal feast to the partisan crowd, bettering Hockey Manipur 21-0 win over Tripura earlier in the week. Chandigarh rode on four hat-trick efforts by Amandeep (2nd, 4th, 20th, 30th, 51st), Arshdeep Singh (6th, 32nd, 49th), Yashdeep Goyal (16th, 33rd, 54th) and Bir Angad Singh (21st, 38th, 56th) to record their third victory. Other scorers for Chandigarh included Harmanpreet Singh (5th, 46th), Yograj Singh (6th, 31st), Mohit (11th, 53rd), Hashim (25th, 42nd), Harpreet Singh (43rd).

Tripura thus ended their campaign winless and likewise with the dubious distinction of conceding 62 goals. They also exited without scoring a goal so far. Later, Manipur Hockey logged their second win defeating Hockey Rajasthan 7-3 in an inconsequential match. Hockey Manipur (6 points) and Rajasthan (3 points) finished behind Chandigarh in the pool.

In Pool B, Haryana opened their campaign with a win against Delhi Hockey. Hockey Haryana won 3-0 and inflicted Delhi a loss after the latter won their opener against Hockey Madhya Pradesh. Vinay (19th), Sanjay (40th) and Rinku (57th) scored for Haryana.

Results

Pool-C: Hockey Karnataka: 14 (Shamanth Cs 2nd; Harish Mutgar 4th, 47th; Kumar Yathish B 5th; Mohd. Raheel 8th, 51st, 53rd; Likhith Bm 15th; Manikanth Bejawad 23rd, 54th; Somanna Bp 24th; Pavan Madivalar 32nd, 58th; Bharath K R 34th) bt Hockey Arunachal: 0. HT: 7-0

Pool-C: Le Puducherry Hockey: 5 (Veerathamizhan V. 2nd; Vinodhan 33rd; Arun Kumar 38th, 59th; R. Ranjith 58th) bt Hockey Jammu & Kashmir: 1 (Sandeep Singh 42nd). HT: 1-0

Pool-D: Hockey Punjab bt Hockey Andaman & Nicobar – Forfeited (5-0)

Pool-D: Hockey Andhra Pradesh: 4 (Venkata Sree Balaji 11th; Ramesh Setti 20th; Aron Anand Raj 27th; R. Kamal P 38th) bt Hockey Uttarakhand: 1 (Vikas Pant 30th). HT: 3-1

Pool-E: Hockey Chandigarh: 23 (Amandeep 2nd, 4th, 20th, 30th, 51st; Harmanpreet Singh 5th, 46th; Yograj Singh 6th, 31st; Arshdeep Singh 6th, 32nd, 49th; Mohit 11th, 53rd; Yashdeep Goyal 16th, 33rd, 54th; Bir Angad Singh 21st, 38th, 56th; Hashim 25th, 42nd; Harpreet Singh 43rd) bt Tripura Hockey: 0. HT: 11-0.

Pool-E: Manipur Hockey: 7 (Dhananjoy Meetei 7th, 34th; Suresh Singh 10th, 40th; Abung Singh 15th; Ningombam Bhakar 60th; Debeshor Singh 60th) bt Hockey Rajasthan: 3 (Hashanpreet Singh 1st; Vijendra Singh 44th, 49th) HT: 3-1

Pool-B: Hockey Haryana: 3 (Vinay 19th; Sanjay 40th; Rinku 57th) bt Delhi Hockey: 0, HT: 1-0