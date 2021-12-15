Wasn't asked not to quit T20 captaincy: Highlights of Virat Kohli's press meet

Chennai :

Here are a few quotes of Kohli from the pre-departure press meet before the South Africa tour:





1) Whatever was said about the communication that happened about the decision (to step down as captain) that was made was inaccurate.





2) I never communicated with BCCI asking for rest. I am available for the ODI series in South Africa, and was always available.

3) I was contacted one and half hours before the selection meeting on 8th for Test series and there was no prior communication to me at all since I announced my decision on T20 captaincy.





4) When I left the T20 captaincy, I had first approached BCCI and intimated them of my decision and laid down my point of view in front of them (office bearers)





5) I gave the reasons why I wanted to quit T20 captaincy and my viewpoint was received very nicely. There was no offence, no hesitation and not for once was I told that 'you should not leave T20 captaincy.





6) A lot of things that happen on the outside are not ideal and not always how one expects them to be.





7) You have to understand there's only so much that you can do as an individual and we have to do the things that you can as an individual, in my control show. I'm very focused and very mentally prepared