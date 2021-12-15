I had no communication with BCCI regarding my rest, says Virat ahead of INDvsSA series

New Delhi :

"At the end of the selection meeting for the Test squad, the selectors informed that I would no longer be the ODI captain. I was fine with it. I had no communication with BCCI regarding my rest," he said during the pre-departure press conference before the tour.





Over the last two days, speculation has been rife that not all is well between Kohli and Rohit, who will not play the Tests due to a hamstring injury.





Shortly before the T20 World Cup got underway in the UAE, Kohli had announced his decision to step down as India's T20I captain after the tournament.





India will play three Tests against South Africa, starting December 26, followed by as many ODIs in January.