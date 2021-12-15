Arshin Kulkarni helps Maharashtra gain lead against Tamil Nadu

Chennai :

Arshin accumulated more than half of Maharashtra’s total of 326, with right-arm medium pacer VP Diran (5/53) shining the most for Tamil Nadu by picking up a five-wicket haul. At stumps, Tamil Nadu was 9 without loss, still behind by 122 runs with all second-innings wickets left in the bank.





Brief scores: Tamil Nadu 195 & 9/0 in 3 overs vs Maharashtra 326 in 89.2 overs (Arshin Kulkarni 170, Digvijay Patil 39, Sachin Dhas 38, VP Diran 5/53, B Aaditya 3/84)