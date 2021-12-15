Senior Hockey Nationals: Tamil Nadu trounces Telangana 7-0

Chennai :

S Karthi (12’, 26’ & 57’) was the star of the show for the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu against Telangana Hockey, netting a hat-trick. Sundarapandi (2’), GM Pruthvi (32’), Mareeswaran Sakthivel (37’), and Silver Stalin (44’) also got on the scorecard for Tamil Nadu.





Tamil Nadu will meet Hockey Himachal Pradesh in its second and final Pool A fixture on Thursday. It is to be remembered that each of the group toppers would make the cut for the last-eight phase.