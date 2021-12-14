Tamil Nadu makes Vijay Hazare QF cut despite loss

Chennai :

At the end of the first phase, as many as four Group B teams – Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Bengal and Pondicherry – were locked at 12 points (3 wins) each. The Vijay Shankar-led side (+1.052) booked a direct spot in the last-8 stage, thanks to its superior net run rate, while second-placed Karnataka (+0.789) sealed a berth in the Round-of-16.





Invited to field, Tamil Nadu skittled Baroda out for a paltry 114 in 39 overs, courtesy of a stunning all-round bowling performance. On a day when regular captain Vijay Shankar made his first appearance in the 50-over tournament, the southern side crumbled in its run chase and was bowled out for a mere 73 off 20.2 overs.





The left-handed Krunal Pandya (38 off 82 balls, 3 fours), who walked out at No.3, was the lone bright spark for Baroda in an otherwise disappointing batting effort. None of the other Baroda batters managed to breach the 20-run mark as Tamil Nadu was in the ascendancy at the end of the first passage.





Sanjay Yadav (2/13), Washington Sundar (2/15), Sandeep Warrier (2/20) and Manimaran Siddharth (2/25) bagged two wickets apiece for Tamil Nadu. In the second essay, the Baroda spin trio of Bhargav Bhatt (3/27), Gurjinder Singh Mann (2/7) and Krunal (2/16) enjoyed a field day to bundle Tamil Nadu out for 73.





None of the Tamil Nadu batters could cross the 20-run barrier, with Sanjay ending the top-scorer of the team with 19 off 25 deliveries (2 sixes). Only two other batters – Hari Nishaanth (11) and Narayan Jagadeesan (11) – mustered double-digit scores.





Brief scores (Group B): Baroda 114 in 39 overs (Krunal 38, Sanjay Yadav 2/13, Washington 2/15) bt Tamil Nadu 73 in 20.2 overs (B Bhatt 3/27, Gurjinder 2/7, Krunal 2/16)





Karnataka 252/8 in 50 overs (Manish Pandey 90, Praveen Dubey 37*, Rohan Kadam 37, Karun Nair 25, Pradipta Pramanik 4/48) lost to Bengal 253/6 in 48.3 overs (Sudip Chatterjee 63, Abhisek Das 58, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury 49, Shahbaz Ahmed 26*, Prateek Jain 3/56)





Pondicherry 157 in 46 overs (Paras Dogra 58, Mohit Avasthi 3/19) bt Mumbai 139 in 48.1 overs (Aakarshith Gomel 70, Fabid Ahmed 4/16)