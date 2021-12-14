Chennaiyin FC aim for all-round show against Mumbai City FC

Fatorda :

"We have seen and analysed all their (Mumbai City) matches. They are a very good team. We have a plan and we will stick to that and I hope we are going to have a good performance. They are not only a high pressing team but also good technically as well as in the attack," Bandovic said while addressing the media during a virtual pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

"You need to have a good balance between attack and defence and that is very important because if you don't defend well and concede chances then they (Mumbai City) will score for sure," he added.

Apart from being the only unbeaten team, Marina Machans, who are currently placed fourth on the points table, have also conceded the lowest number of goals than any other team this season.

Chennaiyin FC forward Lucasz Gikiewicz, who accompanied the coach at the press conference, is impressed with the young Indian players and has been happily sharing his experiences with them. The former Polish footballer also said it's more important to win matches than talking about scoring goals only.

"It's not about statistics, how many goals were scored by Lucasz, (Vladimir) Koman, or any other player. We must get three points. The team is bigger than any player," Gikiewicz said.

Both the teams share a healthy rivalry between them as they have played each other 14 times in the ISL with Chennaiyin leading the head-to-head with six wins while MCFC have five.

The Montenegrian coach further emphasised on the importance of improvement and advised his players to play with more freedom from the word go.

"We have had improvement in our performances especially in the last match we had a very good performance. We didn't win but I'm happy with the character and reaction players showed after we conceded a goal. I want them to believe in themselves. Defence and transition wise we are good and we can do more (better) in attacking" the 52-year-old coach concluded.