Man United's game against Brentford postponed due to Covid-19 outbreak in team

Manchester United, who are currently fifth on the points table with 27 points, had on Monday decided to shut down their first team operations at the Carrington Training Complex for 24 hours, to minimise the risk of any further infection following Covid-positive tests among the first team staff and players.





Earlier on Sunday (December 12), it was reported that there were a small number of positives cases within the squad that travelled to Norwich City.





"The players tested negative on their arrival from Carrow Road on Saturday (December 11), but there were a few positive lateral flow tests the next morning," said manutdnews.com on Tuesday.





Late on Monday night, Man United issued an official statement, confirming that the team will not travel to west London to face Brentford. "Manchester United can confirm that our Premier League fixture at Brentford FC, on Tuesday 14 December at 19:30 (GMT), has been postponed and will be rescheduled in due course. Following PCR confirmation of positive LFT Covid-19 tests among the first-team staff and players, the outbreak requires ongoing surveillance," said the club statement.





"A decision was taken to close first-team operations at the Carrington Training Complex for 24 hours to help minimise risk of further infection, and individuals who tested positive are isolating in line with Premier League protocols. Given cancellation of training and disruption to the squad, and with the health of players and staff the priority, the Club requested the match to be rearranged. The Premier League Board took the decision to postpone based on guidance from medical advisors," added the statement.





There are also reports that if the outbreak situation in the club remains unclear, their weekend encounter against Brighton & Hove Albion could also be postponed.