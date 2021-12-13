400+ players to go under the hammer in PVL auction

Chennai :

Each of the seven franchises – Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Chennai Blitz, Bengaluru Torpedoes and Kolkata Thunderbolts – will pick a 14-member squad that comprises 12 Indian players and two foreigners.





India internationals such as Ashwal Rai, C Ajith Lal, Naveen Raja Jacob, GS Akhin, Jerome Vinith, A Karthik, Deepesh Kumar Sinha and Vinit Kumar have been placed in the ‘Platinum’ category. The ‘Gold’, ‘Silver’ and ‘Bronze’ categories will comprise 33, 141 and 205 players respectively, with a total of 23 boys going under the hammer in the Under-21 category.





Overseas superstars, including David Lee of the USA and Luis Antonio Arias Guzman from Venezuela, will feature in the ‘International Player Draft’ during the auction.





“There are a number of emerging volleyball players in India. We are delighted to provide them the opportunity to play alongside some of the biggest names in Indian and international volleyball. The auction is the start of the volleyball revolution in India and we can’t wait for the action to begin,” Prime Volleyball CEO Joy Bhattacharya was quoted as saying in a media release.





The first edition of Prime Volleyball will consist of 24 matches, but the schedule is yet to be announced by tournament organiser Baseline Ventures.