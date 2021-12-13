East Bengal, Kerala share the spoils

Vasco da Gama :

SCEB remains last on the table with 3 points off 6 matches while KBFC has earned 6 points from 5 games. East Bengal center-back Tomislav Mrcela (37’) opened his account in the ISL by scoring with a header before Kerala striker Alvaro Vazquez (44’) equalized with a well-taken shot just before the break.





There was a dearth of scoring opportunities in the first half until Mrcela found the back of the net. The central defender got on the end of a long throw from Raju Gaikwad and headed the ball past Prabhsukhan Gill from close range.





With only a minute to go to half-time, Vazquez’s right-footed shot from outside the box took a wicked deflection off Mrcela to go in.