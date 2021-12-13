Arjun Balu, Chirag Ghorpade post dominating wins

Chennai :

Arjun (17:00.366) brought into play his vast experience to complete a double in the premier Indian Touring Cars class, after starting from P3 (reverse grid) in a “wet race” following a bout of heavy showers.





Having won the first race on Saturday, Arjun, who started behind the Rayo Racing duo of Anindith Reddy and Jeet Jhabakah, played a waiting game before getting a jump on the two drivers.





Jeet (17:09.508) came second while Anindith (17:09.774) completed the podium. Chirag, who had won the first race in the MRF F1600 category on Saturday, topped a third of the triple-header after local teenager Dillon Zacharaiah took the honors in the second outing for his maiden win in the class.





Dillon (16:37.473) drove a fine race while starting from P2 on the reverse grid, with Suriyavarathan (16:37.884) of Coimbatore and Nellore’s Viswas Vijayaraj (16:38.344) finishing second and third respectively.





In the evening, Chirag (10:37.982) scored a lights-to-flag win to complete a double, in a race that was reduced to six laps from the scheduled eight. Shahan Ali Mohsin, who finished second, was later docked a 10-second penalty for speeding in the pit lane, which pushed him to sixth. The penalty moved Viswas (10:45.318) to second place and Ashwin Datta (10:45.995) to third.





Also achieving a double was Charen Chandran (18:03.480), who won both the races in the Super Stock category. Rithvik Thomas (18:32.647), representing Race Concepts, ended Performance Racing driver Deepak Ravikumar’s winning streak in the Indian Junior Touring Cars class by winning Race-2.





Raghul Rangasamy (19:34.504) of Quest Motorsport clinched the honors in the Formula LGB 1300 race from P5 start while Fahad Kutty (12:11.978) completed a profitable weekend as he won two of the three races and finished on the podium in the other in the MRF Saloon Cars category.