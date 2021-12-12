'Khuda Haafiz' director Faruk Kabir opens up about film's stunt sequences

Mumbai :

I have a clear vision in my mind of what I want out of my actor and the emotional action sequence before I go on the floors. As a filmmaker, I am well-versed with the output I need from a particular scene. I apply the same theory to my action and pre-visualise the whole sequence in 3D storyboards before even shooting it. I also make sure to sit with my action team multiple times to get it right. I hope to recreate the magic with more power in Khuda Haafiz Chapter II: Agni Pariksha."





'Khuda Haafiz Chapter II: Agni Pariksha' features Vidyut Jammwal and Shivaleeka Oberoi in the lead roles. The upcoming project is a sequel to 'Khuda Haafiz', which was released digitally last year. The first part revolved around Sameer Choudhary (Vidyut) and his mission to save his wife Nargis (Shivaleeka), who gets trapped in the flesh trade upon her arrival in the Middle East.