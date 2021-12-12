Jamal Mohamed College wins kabaddi tourney

Thiruchirapalli :

Jamal Mohamed got the better of HH The Rajah’s College (25-15), Urumu Dhanalakshmi College (30-13) and Bon Secours College for Women (24-22) in the four-team ‘Super League’ stage to clinch the top prize. HH The Rajah’s finished second in the competition, beating Bon Secours 25-20 and Urumu Dhanalakshmi 28-17.





Bon Secours secured a solitary win – a 28-18 triumph over Urumu Dhanalakshmi – to end third. A total of seven teams – Jamal Mohamed, Srimad Andavan Arts & Science College, Urumu Dhanalakshmi, UCE-BIT Campus, Shrimati Indira Gandhi College, HH The Rajah’s and Bon Secours – participated in the tournament proper. National Award-winning director N Suseenthiran distributed the prizes to the winner, which also became richer by Rs 10,000, and the other ‘Super League’ teams.





Film director Mahashivan, Jamal Mohamed College secretary and correspondent AK Khaja Nazeemudeen, assistant secretary K Abdus Samad, principal S Ismail Mohideen, director KN Abdul Khadar Nihal, hostel director KN Mohamed Fazil and physical education director BS Sha In Sha also graced the occasion.