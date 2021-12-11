Chennaiyin's unbeaten run continues, plays out draw with ATK MB

Fatorda :

Liston Colaco's 18th-minute strike was cancelled out by Vladimir Koman (45th) right before half-time. Chennaiyin are yet to face defeat as they are placed third on the table with 8 points. The Mariners continue to be outside the top four with 7 points.





After creating a few chances in the opening moments, ATK Mohun Bagan finally got the breakthrough in the 18th minute. Colaco banged home albeit after the ball kissed the bar as Roy Krishna played a brilliant through ball to open the scoring.





Earlier in the 16th minute, Ashutosh Mehta showed excellent skills and tried to create a chance from the right flank. CFC defenders intercepted the attack before he could hand the ball over to Manvir Singh.





ATKMB's Tiri got a yellow card in the 22nd minute. Tiri was booked by the referee for a harsh tackle on Edwin Vanspaul. Similarly, in the 25th minute, Reagan Singh of Chennaiyin was cautioned for a mistimed tackle on Roy.





Chennaiyin FC grew into the game with captain Anirudh Thapa and Lallianzuala Chhangte at the center of the attacks around the half-hour mark but they could not do any damage to ATKMB.





In the 41st minute, CFC got a corner which could have been a goal but ATKMB goalkeeper Amrinder Singh was on point. However, in the 45th minute, Vladimir Koman gave Amrinder no chance and equalised. Polish striker Lukasz assisted Koman from a throw-in which caught the Bagan defence off-guard.





Post the break, Hugo Boumous and Roy showed glimpses of their link-up play but Chennaiyin remained resolute. It was Edwin from Chennaiyin who could have handed his team the lead but was unlucky in his attempt.





Bagan brought in David Williams surprisingly in the dying minutes of the game but the Australian failed to create an impact as both sides split points.