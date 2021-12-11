Lapse of concentration in second half cost us game: Deshorn Brown

Panaji :

Jonathas de Jesus' 81st-minute goal was enough for the Bhubaneswar-based side to secure their third win of the season and move to the third spot in the league table. On the other hand, the Highlanders faded away after an inspiring display ahead of the half-time whistle.





Brown came close to scoring on quite a few occasions in the opening half but lacked finishing prowess. However, he was kept at bay in the second half. "Wanted to keep the same momentum (in the second half). But, I think we switched off not thinking properly, started making silly mistakes, and making too many turnovers," said Brown, after their loss.





"As soon as we won the ball, we gave them back or we took it out. So it's just a lot of frustration. And that's what cost us the game," he added. The Jamaican forward was seen combining well with Mathias Coureur throughout the game, yet Brown feels that one of them have to play deep, as they are getting caught up in the same line, which is affecting the combination play.





"(Mathias) Coureur and I have a similarity in movement. But we, as number 9's, I think one of us has to stay back more, we both sometimes get caught on the same line, which I think that's affecting our game playing as a combination," said Brown. "That's something we have to work on training. And I think he (Coureur) and I can do some pretty damage to the opposition," concluded the NorthEast United FC player.