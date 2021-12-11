U-19 cricket: Tamil Nadu secures innings win over Goa

Chennai :

Behind by 204 runs at the start of the day with eight second innings wickets left in the bank, Goa was bowled out for 259. On Wednesday, skipper M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar (169) and A Badrinath (145 not out) had piled more misery on Goa as Tamil Nadu had declared its first innings at 559 for 4.





BRIEF SCORES: Goa 251 & 259 in 81.2 overs (Kaushal Hattangadi 59, P Vignesh 5/75, B Aaditya 5/85) lost to Tamil Nadu 559/4 decl. in 125.4 overs (SR Athish 115, B Sachin 102, A Badrinath 145*, M Boopathi Vaishna Kumar 169); Points: TN 7(8); Goa 0(0)