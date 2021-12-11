Villarreal beats Atalanta to seal Champions League last-16 berth

Milan :

Villarreal defeated Atalanta 3-2 away in a game which had been postponed. Leicester faced a must-win match at Napoli, but lost 2-3. Bayer Leverkusen, Lyon, Monaco and West Ham United had qualified with a group game to spare.





RESULTS:Champions League: Atalanta 2 (R Malinovskyi 71, D Zapata 80) lost to Villarreal 3 (A Danjuma 3 & 51, E Capoue 42); Europa League: Napoli 3 (A Ounas 4, E Elmas 24 & 53) bt Leicester City 2 (J Evans 27, K Dewsbury-Hall 33)