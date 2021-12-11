Sathish to lead Tamil Nadu at Hockey Nationals

Chennai :

Tamil Nadu is placed alongside Telangana and Himachal Pradesh in Pool A, with the top team in each group making the cut for the quarter-finals. In an event organised by the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu on Friday, Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development Siva V Meyyanathan and HUTN president Sekar J Manoharan handed kits to the Tamil Nadu contingent.





SQUAD: J Sathish (c), V Shanmugam, N Senthil Kumar, M Dhanush, H Shyam Kumar, GM Pruthvi, N Ramesh, S Silver Stalin, RT Raghuram, J Joshua Benedict Wesley, A Senthamizh Arasu (gk), S Mareeswaran, C Dinesh Kumar, P Shanmugam, M Arun Prasadh (gk), D Muthu Selvan, S Karthi and A Sundarapandiyan





STAFF: T Charles Dixon (head coach), Muthukumaran (assistant coach), B Raghul (physiotherapist) and D Clement Lurduraj (team manager)