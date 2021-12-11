Bagan test for Chennaiyin

Chennai :

With two victories and a draw for its seven points from three matches, Bozidar Bandovic-coached Chennaiyin is the only unbeaten team in ISL Season 8. Meanwhile, ATKMB (6 points from 4 games) finds itself in unfamiliar territory, heading into the contest on the back of successive defeats to Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC.





While Bandovic is pleased with how his side has begun its campaign, the Montenegrin manager wants the two-time winner to shift into the next gear. “We take confidence [from our good start]. We have taken seven points [thus far]. At the moment, I am happy [with where we stand], but this is not enough. We have improved with each game, but we need to play better. The most important thing is to be stable,” said Bandovic on Friday. Bandovic expects the star-studded Mohun Bagan to come out all guns blazing, after demoralising losses in its last two matches.





“It (ATKMB) will be more dangerous than ever. It has lost two games, but that means nothing to us,” he stressed.





“In my opinion, it (Mohun Bagan) is one of the best teams in the League. You need to respect it as it is a champion team that played in the final last season. Its coach (Antonio Habas) has been here (in the ISL) for many years,” Bandovic remarked.





Talking about the seven-day interval in between the last Chennaiyin fixture and the upcoming one, Bandovic said: “The players recovered and have been working very well. Overall, it was a good break. We will see what we can do on the pitch.”