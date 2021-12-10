Vijay Hazare Trophy: Tamil Nadu thrashes Karnataka by 8 wickets

Chennai :

It was Tamil Nadu’s second win on the trot, having defeated title holder Mumbai by 54 runs in its tournament opener on Wednesday. Asked to bowl after losing the toss, Tamil Nadu skittled Karnataka out for a paltry 122 in 36.3 overs, thanks to a splendid bowling performance from the Narayan Jagadeesan-led team.





Siddharth (4/23 off 9 overs) and Sai Kishore (3/28 off 7.3 overs) spun a web around the Karnataka batters in the first passage, never allowing the opposition to take off. R Silambarasan (1/11), Sandeep Warrier (1/22) and off-spinner Washington Sundar (1/27) joined the party by picking up a wicket each.





Chasing a mere 123 for its second successive triumph, Tamil Nadu got the job done in 28 overs despite losing its openers Jagadeesan (16) and B Sai Sudharsan (18). Baba Indrajith (51 not out off 74 balls, 6 fours) and Washington (31 not out off 33 balls, 3 fours) shared a 65-run partnership for the unbroken third wicket to guide the team home.





BRIEF SCORES:Karnataka 122 in 36.3 overs (Manish 40, M Siddharth 4/23, R Sai Kishore 3/28) lost to Tamil Nadu 123/2 in 28 overs (B Indrajith 51*)