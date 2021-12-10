Champions League: Barcelona out after loss to Bayern Munich

Munich :

Barcelona fell to a 3-0 loss at Bayern Munich, a result that dumped the five-time European champion into a dismal third place in Group E. Benfica (8 points) finished second behind group leader Bayern (18 points) following an important 2-0 triumph over Dynamo Kiev.





RESULTS: Bayern Munich 3 (T Muller 34, L Sane 43, J Musiala 62) bt Barcelona 0; Benfica 2 (R Yaremchuk 16, Gilberto Moraes Jr 22) bt Dynamo Kiev 0; Wolfsburg 1 (R Steffen 89) lost to Lille 3 (B Yilmaz 11, J David 72, A Gomes 78); RB Salzburg 1 (N Okafor 50) bt Sevilla 0; Manchester United 1 (M Greenwood 9) drew with Young Boys 1 (F Rieder 42); Qualified teams (from Group E, F, G & H): Bayern, Benfica, Man United, Lille, Salzburg, Juventus and Chelsea (Group F runner-up was yet to be decided at the time of print)



