India's Jhilli Dalabehera wins silver in Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship

Tashkent :

Jhilli, the 22-year weightlifter from Odisha's tribal Mayurbhanj district, finished second in the women's 49 kg, the same weight class in which Mirabai Chanu won silver in Tokyo Olympics Games. Mirabai is not participating in this event as she is on a break.





Jhilli, who is an Asian champion and a bronze medallist in the World junior in 45kg but has moved up to 49kg as 45kg is not a recognised Olympic discipline, came up with the best effort of 73kg in snatch and 94 kg in clean and jerk for a total of 167kg -- her personal best in this class.

She finished second in the Commonwealth nations, behind Nigeria's Peter Stella Kingsley, who lifted 168kg (72 + 96).

Though the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship is a qualifying event for next year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, Jhilli could clinch her berth on Thursday as only the gold medallists at Tashkent make the grade.