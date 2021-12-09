BBL: Melbourne Stars sign Pakistan pacer Ahmad Daniyal

Melbourne :

The right-arm quick then went on to make his debut in the Pakistan Super League. He continues a rich line of talent for the Qalanders who have also produced Stars players Haris Rauf, who recently committed to the Stars for BBL|11 and spinner Syed Faridoun, who made his Stars debut against the Sixers on Sunday night.





Daniyal arrived in Australia on Monday and will join the Stars after completing his mandatory 72 hour quarantine period. Melbourne Stars General Manager Blair Crouch was thrilled to add another talented bowler to the squad.





"It's been a huge week of international signings at the Stars and we are looking forward to welcoming Ahmed Daniyal into the family. To have Andre Russell, Haris Rauf and Ahmed Daniyal commit to the club for BBL|11 is a massive boost for the squad and for all of our fans, who we can't wait to see back at the MCG this summer to cheer on these world-class players," said Crouch in an official release.